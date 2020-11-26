Walton launches gaming laptop, offers discount for online purchase

Bangladeshi electronics and technology products manufacturer Walton has launched a new model of high configured gaming laptop in the market.

Named as Karonda GX710G Pro, the device is priced only Tk.112,500. In addition to the cash price, this laptop can be bought in installments facilities as well with scope of exchanging with any old laptop or desktops of any brand.

Moreover, 372 Walton Plazas in the country are offering EMI facilities without interest on credit card, says a press release.

Customers can order the laptop on online from Walton E-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com) or from the Daraz and get attractive discount.

The new Walton gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD Matte IPS LED Backlit Display with 144Hz refresh rate while the screen resolution is 1920x1080 pixels. As a result, users will experience great feeling on playing games, working or watching movies.

The high speed of this laptop is ensured by Intel's 10th generation 2.6 GHz Core i7 10750H processor. It has a 16 GB DDR4 RAM which can be expanded up to 64 GB.

There is a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe PCle Gen 3X4 interface for storing necessary games, software, documents, movies etc. If necessary, there is a 2.5-inch 7mm SATA interface for attaching a hard disk drive.

This device sports a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 model 4GB GDDR6 video RAM as graphics to run powerful and heavy games effortlessly. There is also a built-in Intel HD Graphics 630. This laptop has high definition audio to create an attractive gaming atmosphere.

A powerful 4-cell smart lithium-ion battery has been used in the laptop to ensure up to 8 hours power backup. It has a 1.0 mega pixel HD camera for clear video calls and attracting selfies.

Connectivity features of the device include 2 USB 3.2 Type A port, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 port, six in one card reader, dual band WiFi, bluetooth 5.1, 2 M.2 card slots, HDMI, mini display port etc.

The laptop can be easily carried out anywhere as its total weight only 2 kg with 359.5mm width, 238mm depth and 21.9mm height. Customers will get two years after sales service for the laptop from Walton service center.







