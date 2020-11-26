US launches online English course for business start-ups

As part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programming, the U.S. Department of State is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship at the same time.

From identifying an opportunity to planning a persuasive pitch, this course will guide intending person step-by-step through the basic elements of starting up a new business, says a media note issued by the US Embassy, Dhaka.

Through case studies, selected readings, and video lectures, one will learn how to use market research to identify risks and opportunities. One will also learn how to read and develop a business plan and how to find investors and financial support.

Finally, the interested person will examine strategies for making a pitch to present his/her business concept. The MOOC is self-paced, meaning participants study independently, without facilitation from an instructor.

It is offered by the Online Professional English Network (OPEN), a U.S. Department of State initiative, and is administered by FHI 360, a U.S.-based nonprofit human development organization.

Enrollment is currently open. Participants may enroll in this six-module course until December 18, 2020. After enrolling, participants may log in at any time -- day or night -- to access the course. All six modules of coursework must be completed by December 28, 2020.

Participants who complete the required activities with a score of 70% or higher will receive a digital badge and certificate. This "English for Business and Entrepreneurship Syllabus" MOOC is designed for non-native English-speaking entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in improving their language skills and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship.

At the end of this course, participants will be able to identify and apply strategies to improve reading and listening comprehension in English and practice using key vocabulary in business and entrepreneurship contexts.

They will be able to analyze the role of entrepreneurship in local economies, identify and compare business models, and evaluate key components of effective market research and elements of an effective business plan in differing contexts. They will also be able to identify and practice developing strategies to attract investors and obtain funding for a start-up.

Get ready to learn more about business and entrepreneurship and be part of an international learning community with learners around the world!

To enroll in the course, one can visit the following website:https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi/courses/english-for-media-literacy

Online Professional English Network (OPEN) is a U.S. Department of State initiative aimed at improving English-language skill acquisition by teachers around the world and fostering cultural understanding between American citizens and those of other countries.

For more information about other MOOCs offered through the U.S. Department of State's American English (AE) E-Teacher Program, one can visit: https://www.aeeteacher.org/node/273.



















