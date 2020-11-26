Apparel exporters want to open LCs without having bond license

Three major trade bodies in the apparel sector have demanded relaxation or withdrawal of condition of having bond license for opening back L/Cs for sourcing raw materials from local market. Apparel exporters said this condition is making their business operation difficult.

In a joint letter to BB governor Fazle Kabir on November 12, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) made the request.

They have demanded an emergency tripartite meeting involving the central bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and stakeholders to fix the problems. They said there is no necessity of having bond license for an exporter for sourcing raw materials from the domestic market against master export LC and using those for producing products for export.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq, BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon and BTTLMEA president Shahadat Hossain made the plea. They said back-to-back L/Cs are specialised letter of credit. L/Cs are two types. One is a master L/C and the other is a back-to-back L/C.

The back-to-back LC is opened to procure raw materials to produce exportable goods and the payment is adjusted when the export proceeds are received.

According to the Foreign Exchange Transaction Guideline-2018, an export-oriented manufacturing unit is required to have bonded warehouse license for opening inland back-to-back LCs against master export LCs for sourcing raw materials from the local manufacturers and suppliers. In practice, many textile and readymade garment exporters do not obtain bond license under the bonded warehouse system of the NBR as they don't import raw materials and procure it from local market.

But recently many banks have showed reluctance to open local back-to-back L/Cs against master export L/Cs of exporters without bond license under the guideline. Exporters from woven, knitwear, terry towel, home textile and other textile manufacturers are facing problems.

'We think bond licenses are not required for an exporter to source raw materials from local market against the master export L/C,' the letter signed by leaders of the three trade bodies said. License is required only for import of raw materials under duty-free benefit, they said.

They said around 40 per cent of woven product exporters, 60 per cent of knitwear exporters, 70 per cent of home textile exporters and 95 per cent terry towel product exporters use local raw materials to produce goods for export.

So, the provision of having bond license should be relaxed for exporters for opening back-to-back L/Cs to collect raw materials from local sources, they said. Earlier in January, the BKMEA also requested the central bank to relax the condition.

Previously all banks had opened LCs without bond license, but in recent times, some banks have started refusing to open the back-to-back LCs without bond license. The issue must be resolved forthwith, leaders of the three trade bodies said.











