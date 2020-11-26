DG Food issues 2nd tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food (DG Food) has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice and it is the second such tender since mid-November, importers said on Wednesday.

On November 16 last the DG Food also issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice with the closing day for submitted tender on Nov. 26, for the first time in the last three years. The government needs to import rice quickly to keep the market stable and replenish the dwindling food grain stocks, officials said.

The latest tender also sought non basmati parboiled rice with offers to be made in CIF liner out terms, including cost, insurance, freight and ship unloading costs. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is 40 days after contract signing.

Reuters adds in a report from Hamburg on Monday saying Bangladesh plans to import 300,000 tonnes of rice, amid a potential shortfall in output after floods destroyed its crop.

Bangladesh, the world's third-biggest rice producer with nearly 35 million tonne output a year, relies on imports to cope with shortages caused by natural disasters such as floods or drought.



















