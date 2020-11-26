Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Painted bike component imports to continue

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has allowed import of painted Completely Knocked Down (CKD) motorcycles to facilitate the local assembling industry.
Customs wing of the revenue board has recently extended the benefit up to June 30, 2021, suspending the previous ban on import of painted CKD motorcycles.
Officials said that the benefit was offered following a demand made by the Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BMAMA).
The revenue board in the budget for the current fiscal 2020-21 discontinued the benefit it had offered for the last few years through amending a directive issued in 2015, they said.
Motorcycle assemblers under a policy issued in 1997 by NBR could import painted CKD motorcycles. Though the NBR in 2015 scrapped the benefit, it later continued the facility until June 2020.
Since then, local manufacturers had been demanding continuation of the scope for painted CKD motorcycle import to cope with the negative impact of coronavirus outbreak.
Investment in the sector was also affected due to the discontinuation of the facility as entrepreneurs, encouraged by the policy support, made a huge investment in the sector. The discontinuation of the painted CKD motorcycle import also affected supply of the vehicle on the local market, industry insiders said.
Motorcycle assemblers usually import parts of motorcycle (CKD) and assemble in their local plants. Many assemblers do not have enough facility to paint the parts, they added.
ACI Motors executive director Subrata Ranjan Das said that the continuation of painted motorcycle import facility would help the sector.
But there are many other problems affecting import of CKD motorcycles as customs officials are halting release of the products over definitions of several technological matters put in the 1997 policy.
The definitions are now outdated but officials are creating obstacles to releasing the imported CKD motorcycles due the definitions, he said. A huge number of motorcycles of various companies have remained stuck in ports, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh stays in the fast lane
China's imports of US soybeans surge in October
Samsung taking pre-order for smartphone Galaxy M51
Apex Tannery approves 12pc cash dividend
SBL gets new Additional Managing Director
BD places 5-point post-pandemic business recovery plan
Oil shrugs off inventory gain amid sustained vaccine rally
ICMAB, DCCI join hands to work together


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft