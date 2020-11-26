Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bargain hunters help stocks to rise for 2nd running day

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as bargain hunters maintained their buying spree.
DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE moved up by 25.90 points or 0.53 per cent to 4,861 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.10 points to 1,681 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 4.21 points to 1,117 at the close of the trading.
But the daily trade turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 6.02 billion, down 10 per cent lower fromthe previous day's turnover of Tk 6.71 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 342 issues traded, 141 closed higher, 109 lower and 92 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 140,259 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 258.29 million shares and mutual fund units.
The DSE market capitalisation also rose to Tk 3904 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3893 billion in the previous day.
Dragon Sweater was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Baraka Power was the worst loser, losing 9.33 per cent. The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 50 points to close at 13,921 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 28 points to close at 8,383.
Of the issues traded, 106 advanced, 80 declined and 54 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.26 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 127 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh stays in the fast lane
China's imports of US soybeans surge in October
Samsung taking pre-order for smartphone Galaxy M51
Apex Tannery approves 12pc cash dividend
SBL gets new Additional Managing Director
BD places 5-point post-pandemic business recovery plan
Oil shrugs off inventory gain amid sustained vaccine rally
ICMAB, DCCI join hands to work together


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft