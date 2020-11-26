Bargain hunters help stocks to rise for 2nd running day

The indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as bargain hunters maintained their buying spree.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE moved up by 25.90 points or 0.53 per cent to 4,861 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.10 points to 1,681 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 4.21 points to 1,117 at the close of the trading.

But the daily trade turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 6.02 billion, down 10 per cent lower fromthe previous day's turnover of Tk 6.71 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 342 issues traded, 141 closed higher, 109 lower and 92 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 140,259 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 258.29 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market capitalisation also rose to Tk 3904 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3893 billion in the previous day.

Dragon Sweater was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Baraka Power was the worst loser, losing 9.33 per cent. The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 50 points to close at 13,921 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 28 points to close at 8,383.

Of the issues traded, 106 advanced, 80 declined and 54 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.26 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 127 million.











