Forex reserves cross $41 billion

foreign exchange (forex) reserves of the country crossed the $41 billion-mark again on Wednesday following lower import payment obligations and higher growth of inward remittance.

The forex reserve rose to $41.10 billion on Wednesday from $40.99 a day before, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

"the forex reserves have crossed the $41 billion-mark again following the lower import payment pressure on the economy and higher inflow of inward remittance in the recent months," said a senior BB official.

The continuous purchase of US dollar from the commercial banks has directly contributed to reaching the mark, he said.













