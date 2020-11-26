BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar



BTRC Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury accompanied by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at BTRC office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Radisson Digital Technologies Limited and Computer World BD will also work on the project in a joint venture with Synesis IT.

BTRC has nominated Synesis IT through a competitive tender to launch and operate a system called National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR).

BTRC Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BTRC Chairman Md. Jahurul Haque; Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Shahidul Alam, Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Deputy Director Sunjib Kumer Singha were present at the signing ceremony.

From Synesis IT Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director; Abdur Rashid, Director; Md. Harun-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairmen; Aminul Bari Shuvro, General Manager and Head of IT-Infrastructure; Tanvir Alam, General Manager and Head of Business-Project and Radisson Digital Technologies and Computer World BD representatives were also present at the event.

From the very beginning of this project, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT, assisted Synesis IT team in its overall preparation for the project through overall planning and guidance.

Regarding the signing of the contract and the project, the chairman of BTRC Md. Jahurul Haque said: "Synesis IT has got this project as a qualified company and I hope they will complete the project within the stipulated time. This project will generate huge amount of revenue for the government. All in all I hope it will be a fruitful deal".

Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, said, "The nationally important NEIR project will be implemented entirely using local technology. The way we have implemented another important initiative of BTRC, the biometric based SIM registration project, very efficiently using domestic technology, will be the same here."

He expressed optimistic desire that "we will be able to implement the NEIR project before the scheduled 120 working days."

BTRC dispatched a formal tender to potential bidders to initiate and execute National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system and on November 5, BTRC issued a notification award to win the tender of Synesis IT.

In 2012 BTRC took the First initiative to shut down the illegal mobile phones as well as register the legal phones. But the initiative has been unsuccessful for number of reason.

This year the initiative is being making shape by requesting tender quotation and selecting a competent company. Synesis IT has to make it active within 120 working days after the agreement and the company has taken full preparation by abiding all the instructions given by BTRC.

It will take 16 weeks to import hardwires and 12 weeks to set up the data center. The preparation will wrap up within the first quarter of next year, Synesis IT added.











