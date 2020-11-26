Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

BTRC Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury accompanied by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at BTRC office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BTRC Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury accompanied by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at BTRC office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Synesis IT, the country's leading IT service provider, has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for the registration of valid mobile handsets, at the BTRC office at Ramna in the capital on Wednesday.
Radisson Digital Technologies Limited and Computer World BD will also work on the project in a joint venture with Synesis IT.
BTRC has nominated Synesis IT through a competitive tender to launch and operate a system called National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR).
BTRC Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
BTRC Chairman Md. Jahurul Haque; Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Shahidul Alam, Director Lt. Col. Mohammod Faisol and Deputy Director Sunjib Kumer Singha were  present at the signing ceremony.
From Synesis IT Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director; Abdur Rashid, Director; Md. Harun-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairmen; Aminul Bari Shuvro, General Manager and Head of IT-Infrastructure; Tanvir Alam, General Manager and Head of Business-Project and Radisson Digital Technologies and Computer World BD representatives were also present at the event.
From the very beginning of this project, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT, assisted Synesis IT team in its overall preparation for the project through overall planning and guidance.
Regarding the signing of the contract and the project, the chairman of BTRC Md. Jahurul Haque said: "Synesis IT has got this project as a qualified company and I hope they will complete the project within the stipulated time. This project will generate huge amount of revenue for the government. All in all I hope it will be a fruitful deal".
Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, said, "The nationally important NEIR project will be implemented entirely using local technology. The way we have implemented another important initiative of BTRC, the biometric based SIM registration project, very efficiently using domestic technology, will be the same here."
He expressed optimistic desire that "we will be able to implement the NEIR project before the scheduled 120 working days."
BTRC dispatched a formal tender to potential bidders to initiate and execute National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system and on November 5, BTRC issued a notification award to win the tender of Synesis IT.
In 2012 BTRC took the First initiative to shut down the illegal mobile phones as well as register the legal phones. But the initiative has been unsuccessful for number of reason.
This year the initiative is being making shape by requesting tender quotation and selecting a competent company. Synesis IT has to make it active within 120 working days after the agreement and the company has taken full preparation by abiding all the instructions given by BTRC.
It will take 16 weeks to import hardwires and 12 weeks to set up the data center. The preparation will wrap up within the first quarter of next year, Synesis IT added.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh stays in the fast lane
China's imports of US soybeans surge in October
Samsung taking pre-order for smartphone Galaxy M51
Apex Tannery approves 12pc cash dividend
SBL gets new Additional Managing Director
BD places 5-point post-pandemic business recovery plan
Oil shrugs off inventory gain amid sustained vaccine rally
ICMAB, DCCI join hands to work together


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft