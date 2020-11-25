Habiganj AL leader gets bail in graft case

A Dhaka Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to an Awami League leader of Habiganj district unit in a case filed over amassing Tk 2.57 crore illegally.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the bail order on Tuesday after Liakot Ali,

Habiganj district AL General Secretary, surrendered before it seeking bail in the case.

After bail order on condition of anonymity an ACC court staff told this correspondent that the accused in 2019 got anticipatory bail for six weeks from High Court as the court ordered him to surrender Metropolitan session's judge court after six weeks.

But he did not appear at the court on the scheduled date of bail hearing.

A veteran Lawyer and also ACC Chief Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol said it was an erosion of law as the magistrate court couldn't grant bail to the accused when he had flouted the High Court order.

Even After expiry of one and a half year the High Court bail tenure he did not appear at the lower court flouting the High Court's order, the ACC official said.

Senior ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam said the court had no jurisdiction to grant bail in the graft case.

He also told this correspondent that the accused flouted the High Court and Metropolitan Sessions' Judge Court orders.

During Tuesday's hearing lawyer Mizanur Rahman Mamun told the court that his client got bail for a period of six weeks from the High Court on February 13 last year.

In the meantime, the HC directed the accused to surrender before the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka after expiry of the period.

Being instructed, his client surrendered before the Senior Special Judge's Court on March 27 the same year. The judge then fixed May 2 for hearing on the bail petition with the Lower Court Record (LCR).

But his client failed to appear before the court on that date. Senior Special Judge KM Emrul Kayesh directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka to issue warrant for the arrest of the accused.

After receipt of the order, the CMM Court issued warrant for the arrest of the accused on October 7 last year. Due to his client's illness, he could not appear before the court. So, his client should be granted bail considering his social status and illness.

ACC Special Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed the bail petition saying that the accused had violated the privilege of bail which he got from the High Court.

The accused did not show any respect towards the court order. He has been absconding for a long time.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate dismissed the prosecution plea and granted bail to the accused upon a bond of Tk 5,000 with two guarantors.

On February 11 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against Liakot Ali with Ramna Police Station for amassing Tk 2.57 crore illegally.





