Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:19 AM
Photojournalist Kajol gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
It also fixed December 15 for hearing the rule filed challenging the bail petition
of two more cases filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations.
On October 19, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Mohamamd Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.
The journalist had gone missing on March 10, a day after the case was filed by Awami League's Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor.
Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the DSA case for publishing and sharing an article on social media over expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations under the DSA on March 10 and March 11.
After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border on May 3 and produced before Jashore court on the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.


