

Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away

the capital on Tuesday. He was 72.

Muniruzzaman, also a valiant freedom fighter, breathed his last at 7:20am while underwent treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital, family sources said.

After being hospitalised on October 31, Muniruzzaman was placed in intensive care for around two weeks. Although he was subsequently moved back to a cabin as his condition improved, he eventually lost the battle for his life.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death

Muniruzzaman's journey in journalism began in 1970 with the Weekly Ekota, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Bangladesh. He later became known as a political analyst.

Muniruzzaman became acting editor of the Daily Sangbad on January 4, 2010.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman.

They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), National Press Club and Dhaka Reporters' Unity have expressed deep shock at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman.

The namaj-e-janaza for Khandaker Muniruzzaman was held on the Jatiya Press Club premises.

After namaj-e-janaza, the valiant freedom was accorded a guard of honour on behalf of Dhaka district administration. He was buried at Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur.

Jatiya Press Club, Awami League, Information Minister, PIB, Jatiya Press Council, Indian High Commission, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Editors Council, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Sangbad Family, Udichi, Sanmilito Samajik Andolon and Communist Party of Bangladesh paid last respect to the noted journalist by placing wreaths on his coffin.





