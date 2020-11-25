Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away

Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away

Khandaker Muniruzzaman, acting editor of Daily Sangbad, died of novel coronavirus at a hospital in
the capital on Tuesday. He was 72.
Muniruzzaman, also a valiant freedom fighter, breathed his last at 7:20am while underwent treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital, family sources said.
After being hospitalised on October 31, Muniruzzaman was placed in intensive care for around two weeks. Although he was subsequently moved back to a cabin as his condition improved, he eventually lost the battle for his life.
He is survived by his wife, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death
Muniruzzaman's journey in journalism began in 1970 with the Weekly Ekota, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Bangladesh. He later became known as a political analyst.
Muniruzzaman became acting editor of the Daily Sangbad on January 4, 2010.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman.
They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), National Press Club and Dhaka Reporters' Unity have expressed deep shock at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman.
The namaj-e-janaza for Khandaker Muniruzzaman was held on the Jatiya Press Club premises.
After namaj-e-janaza, the valiant freedom was accorded a guard of honour on behalf of Dhaka district administration. He was buried at Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur.
Jatiya Press Club, Awami League, Information Minister, PIB, Jatiya Press Council, Indian High Commission, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Editors Council, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Sangbad Family, Udichi, Sanmilito Samajik Andolon and Communist Party of Bangladesh paid last respect to the noted journalist by placing wreaths on his coffin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signals US diplomatic shift with new team
Habiganj AL leader gets bail in graft case
Trump finally agrees to Biden transition but still not conceding
Photojournalist Kajol gets bail
Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away
BD man held in S’pore on charge of militancy
Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Elon Musk topples Bill Gates as 2nd richest


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft