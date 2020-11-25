Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Juba League Fails To Restore Image

Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Despite internal cleansing drive in Juba League following the strict directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it has failed to restore its image as allegations of money-for- posts riddle the ruling party youth front.
A lot of allegations have been raised against Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil about committee trade. He is alleged to have given posts to many controversial people and intruders in the central committee in exchange for money.
According to Juba League insiders, Nikhil earned several crores of taka by 'selling' positions in the central committee to many controversial people, intruders and even to an arms dealer. Besides, he also posted many of his relatives in the central body in exchange for money.
Juba League announced its central committee on November 14 after about a year of its national congress on November 23 last year. Juba     League announced 22 names of the presidium members out of 27.
Of them, Presidium member Md Habibur Rahman Paban is alleged to have paid Tk 20 lakh, Md Moazzem Hossain paid Tk 2 crore, Shuvash Chandra Hawlader paid Tk 1.6 crore, Md Jashim Matubbar paid Tk 10 lakh and M Shahadat Hossain Taslim paid Tk 30 lakh to General Secretary Nikhil to get posts in the central committee, said Juba League sources but the allegations could not be verified independently.
Of them, Presidium member Moazzem is known as a tender mafia in the Education Bhaban and was convicted in Chhatra League leader Moniruzzaman Badal murder case.
Presidium member Shuvash Chandra Hawlader started his political career as an activist of BNP under the leadership of BNP leader Fazlul Haque Milon and Khairul Kabir Khukon after Ershad period. He joined Juba League politics when Awami League came to power in 1996. After that, he bought the post of Finance Secretary of central Juba League in exchange for money, said party sources and news items published in different media.
Besides, sources also alleged, "General Secretary Nikhil also took Tk 30 lakh from the new Organizing Secretary, Md Shamim Al Saiful Sohag, Tk 60 lakh plus from the Assistant Secretary Saiful Islam Shahin Patwary, Tk 30 lakh and 180 sacks of rice during the lockdown period for Covid-19 pandemic from Assistant Secretary GM Wahed Parvez and Tk 25 lakh from central executive committee member Md Golam Kibria.
Some leaders of the committee claimed that Nikhil gave posts to some of his relatives and some non- political men to make the committee as his 'pocket committee.'
Assistant Secretary Md Belal Hossain Feroz told the Daily Observer, "Nikhil has inducted several Jamaat-BNP activists, relatives, junior activists and his own salaried employees to the committee in exchange for money."
Besides, different sources from Satkhira and Juba League said Satkhira's GM Wahed Parvez, known as top arms dealer, has been posted in the central committee by Nikhil in exchange for money.
Sources also said, "Parvez was an activist of BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal. Once he published a magazine making cover photo of Khaleda Zia and top leaders of BNP gave message in the magazine. There are allegations of robbery against him too."
Meanwhile, some committee leaders, those who got posts in former central committee by giving money to the former chairman Omor Faruk Chowdhury via former expelled Office Secretary of Juba League Kazi Anisur Rahman, who is under ACC scanner and the anti-graft body has already confiscated his Tk 100 crore wealth, also got posts in the newly announced central committee of Juba League, said sources.
At the same time, a Juba League central leader seeking anonymity said, "Nikhil's son Masrur Hossain Khan Nabil, Student Scholarship Affairs Secretary of Dhaka North city BCL, has recently bought a private car for Tk 3 crore."
"Besides, Nikhil recently started a packaging and printing business after doing committee trade. The name of his company is Nabil Properties," another central leader said.
Regarding the allegations of committee trade, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash told the Daily Observer, "No one is above the law. If the allegation is proved then action will be taken according to the rules. But, I think all these allegations are baseless. These allegations are circulated by Nikhil's political opponents."
Many former leaders and current committee leaders are writing on social media about Juba League Secretary Nikhil bringing allegations of committee trade against him.
In this regard, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil told this correspondent, "Legal actions will be taken against those who are writing against me and bringing allegations of committee trade. General Diaries (GD) have been filed against them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signals US diplomatic shift with new team
Habiganj AL leader gets bail in graft case
Trump finally agrees to Biden transition but still not conceding
Photojournalist Kajol gets bail
Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away
BD man held in S’pore on charge of militancy
Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Elon Musk topples Bill Gates as 2nd richest


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft