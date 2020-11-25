Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil

Despite internal cleansing drive in Juba League following the strict directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it has failed to restore its image as allegations of money-for- posts riddle the ruling party youth front.

A lot of allegations have been raised against Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil about committee trade. He is alleged to have given posts to many controversial people and intruders in the central committee in exchange for money.

According to Juba League insiders, Nikhil earned several crores of taka by 'selling' positions in the central committee to many controversial people, intruders and even to an arms dealer. Besides, he also posted many of his relatives in the central body in exchange for money.

Juba League announced its central committee on November 14 after about a year of its national congress on November 23 last year. Juba League announced 22 names of the presidium members out of 27.

Of them, Presidium member Md Habibur Rahman Paban is alleged to have paid Tk 20 lakh, Md Moazzem Hossain paid Tk 2 crore, Shuvash Chandra Hawlader paid Tk 1.6 crore, Md Jashim Matubbar paid Tk 10 lakh and M Shahadat Hossain Taslim paid Tk 30 lakh to General Secretary Nikhil to get posts in the central committee, said Juba League sources but the allegations could not be verified independently.

Of them, Presidium member Moazzem is known as a tender mafia in the Education Bhaban and was convicted in Chhatra League leader Moniruzzaman Badal murder case.

Presidium member Shuvash Chandra Hawlader started his political career as an activist of BNP under the leadership of BNP leader Fazlul Haque Milon and Khairul Kabir Khukon after Ershad period. He joined Juba League politics when Awami League came to power in 1996. After that, he bought the post of Finance Secretary of central Juba League in exchange for money, said party sources and news items published in different media.

Besides, sources also alleged, "General Secretary Nikhil also took Tk 30 lakh from the new Organizing Secretary, Md Shamim Al Saiful Sohag, Tk 60 lakh plus from the Assistant Secretary Saiful Islam Shahin Patwary, Tk 30 lakh and 180 sacks of rice during the lockdown period for Covid-19 pandemic from Assistant Secretary GM Wahed Parvez and Tk 25 lakh from central executive committee member Md Golam Kibria.

Some leaders of the committee claimed that Nikhil gave posts to some of his relatives and some non- political men to make the committee as his 'pocket committee.'

Assistant Secretary Md Belal Hossain Feroz told the Daily Observer, "Nikhil has inducted several Jamaat-BNP activists, relatives, junior activists and his own salaried employees to the committee in exchange for money."

Besides, different sources from Satkhira and Juba League said Satkhira's GM Wahed Parvez, known as top arms dealer, has been posted in the central committee by Nikhil in exchange for money.

Sources also said, "Parvez was an activist of BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal. Once he published a magazine making cover photo of Khaleda Zia and top leaders of BNP gave message in the magazine. There are allegations of robbery against him too."

Meanwhile, some committee leaders, those who got posts in former central committee by giving money to the former chairman Omor Faruk Chowdhury via former expelled Office Secretary of Juba League Kazi Anisur Rahman, who is under ACC scanner and the anti-graft body has already confiscated his Tk 100 crore wealth, also got posts in the newly announced central committee of Juba League, said sources.

At the same time, a Juba League central leader seeking anonymity said, "Nikhil's son Masrur Hossain Khan Nabil, Student Scholarship Affairs Secretary of Dhaka North city BCL, has recently bought a private car for Tk 3 crore."

"Besides, Nikhil recently started a packaging and printing business after doing committee trade. The name of his company is Nabil Properties," another central leader said.

Regarding the allegations of committee trade, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash told the Daily Observer, "No one is above the law. If the allegation is proved then action will be taken according to the rules. But, I think all these allegations are baseless. These allegations are circulated by Nikhil's political opponents."

Many former leaders and current committee leaders are writing on social media about Juba League Secretary Nikhil bringing allegations of committee trade against him.

In this regard, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil told this correspondent, "Legal actions will be taken against those who are writing against me and bringing allegations of committee trade. General Diaries (GD) have been filed against them."



