Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Architects flay proposed DAP

If adopted Dhaka to be uninhabitable, they say

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

If the Detail Area Plan (DAP) draft 2017-2035 was implemented Dhaka city would become unsuitable for living in future, said architects at a press conference organized by the Institute of Architects Bangladesh at the IBA auditorium in Agargaon in the city on Tuesday.  
Speakers claimed that the draft DAP contained a lot of misleading information which would cause a lot of damages to the capital city.
Architect Jalal Ahmed said, "There are many inconsistencies in the proposed DAP. We have informed the LGRD Minister about these inconsistencies and the Minister gave us assurance to consider our suggestions."
Mentioning that they have to think something new about the DAP, Architect Iqbal Habib said, "Dhaka will be unusable if the proposed DAP is implemented. Schemes that will harm our environment and water bodies must be removed from the plan."
Architect Kazi Golam Nasir said, "The Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules 2006 has proposed removal of the obligatory parking space in residential buildings. As a result, in future, there will be a      possibility of traffic jam," he added.  
One of the speakers also demanded preservation of 2,200 historical and heritage sites in the Dhaka city and said, "Initiative should be taken to preserve all the historical and heritage sites under RAJUK."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signals US diplomatic shift with new team
Habiganj AL leader gets bail in graft case
Trump finally agrees to Biden transition but still not conceding
Photojournalist Kajol gets bail
Noted journo Muniruzzaman passes away
BD man held in S’pore on charge of militancy
Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Elon Musk topples Bill Gates as 2nd richest


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft