Architects flay proposed DAP

If the Detail Area Plan (DAP) draft 2017-2035 was implemented Dhaka city would become unsuitable for living in future, said architects at a press conference organized by the Institute of Architects Bangladesh at the IBA auditorium in Agargaon in the city on Tuesday.

Speakers claimed that the draft DAP contained a lot of misleading information which would cause a lot of damages to the capital city.

Architect Jalal Ahmed said, "There are many inconsistencies in the proposed DAP. We have informed the LGRD Minister about these inconsistencies and the Minister gave us assurance to consider our suggestions."

Mentioning that they have to think something new about the DAP, Architect Iqbal Habib said, "Dhaka will be unusable if the proposed DAP is implemented. Schemes that will harm our environment and water bodies must be removed from the plan."

Architect Kazi Golam Nasir said, "The Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules 2006 has proposed removal of the obligatory parking space in residential buildings. As a result, in future, there will be a possibility of traffic jam," he added.

One of the speakers also demanded preservation of 2,200 historical and heritage sites in the Dhaka city and said, "Initiative should be taken to preserve all the historical and heritage sites under RAJUK."







