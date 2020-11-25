Police to track down Monir’s beneficiaries among politicians





Investigators are trying to track down those influential politicians, who may have collected rent from the billionaire, Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' since the 1990s.

Monir, a salesman at a local city mall two decades ago, has become a billionaire within a span of 20 years.

Three cases have been filed with Badda Police Station under the Narcotic Control Act, Arms and Special Power Act and illegal possession of foreign currency against Monir. The cases were handed over to the Detective Branch of police.

Monir Hossain's fate changed after Humayun Kabir Milan (alias Murgi Milan), his patron and boss of the infamous Seven Star gangsters group, was killed. Murgi Milan was murdered by opposing gang members of the Five Star Group at Old Dhaka's judge court area in May 18 in 2000. Murgi Milan was allegedly killed over the control of gold smuggling racket at Tanti Bazar in the city.

According to intelligence agency report, 'Golden Monir' was just a 'mule' who carried gold bars from the Dhaka airport to Tanti Bazar or any other designated place.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found illegal assets worth Tk 53 crore of Monir Hossain. An ACC official claiming anonymity said, "Movable and immovable assets worth Tk 38,496,600 of Monir Hossain has been found in the investigation."

RAB in an operation seized illegal assets, including foreign currencies, gold bars, gold ornaments and vehicles worth Tk 45.17 crore. Monir could not submit documents in favour of his assets worth Tk 49,225,600.

Besides, the ACC investigation found immovable and movable property worth Tk 3.75 crore in the name of Monir's wife Raushan Akter.

The ACC found, Monir Hossain's wife Raushan Akter is a housewife. But no legitimate source of her wealth was found. Preliminary investigations have found evidence that she acquired them illegally after 2016.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) sought the bank account details of gold trader Monir Hossain, also known as 'Golden Monir,' and three of his family members.

The Central Intelligence Cell of the NBR wrote to all banks to furnish account details of Monir, his wife Rawshan Akter, mother Ayesha Begum and son Md Rafi Hossain.

The letter also instructed the banks to send all information regarding their accounts, loans, locker use, share trading, savings certificates, credit cards and every other sort of transactions within the next seven days.

Monir was arrested late on Friday during an overnight raid at his residence in Dhaka's Merul Badda.

A large cache of gold bars, gold ornaments, cash, liquor, a pistol and ammunition were seized in the raid, RAB told the media on Saturday. Officers also found forged land ownership documents and 32 fake seals of land management officials at his home and office.

Monir worked as a salesman at a clothing store in Dhaka's Gausia Market in the 1990s. He later got involved in the 'luggage business'- bringing undeclared goods in luggage to evade tax.

In 2019, RAJUK filed a case against Monir for illicitly possessing documents of 70 RAJUK flats, RAB said, adding that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had also prosecuted him for acquiring wealth through graft.






