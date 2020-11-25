Covid-19 infections cross 4.5 lakh mark in country



A health official taking nasal swab of a boy for Covid-19 test at DNCC Corona Isolation Centre at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Thirty-two more people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of deaths to 6,448 and the death rate stands at 1.43 per cent, the release said.

During the period, 15,018 samples were tested at 117 labs across the country and Bangladesh tested 2,680,149 samples so far.

Besides, 2,266 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 366,877 with an 81.17 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 25 were men and seven were women. Of them, 31 died at different hospitals in the country while one at home.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' show that 4,955 of the total deceased were men and 1,493 were women. The death rate stood at 1.43 percent.

Bangladesh is seeing 2653.98 infections, 2154.22 recoveries, and 37.86 deaths per million.

So far 3,422 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,242 in Chattogram, 394 in Rajshahi, 488 in Khulna, 215 in Barishal, 263 in Sylhet, 292 in Rangpur and 132 in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, more than 59 million cases of coronavirus were reported globally until Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 1,395,658.

The United States has recorded the most cases since the start of the pandemic with 12,414,292 followed by India with 9,139,865 and Brazil with 6,087, 608.

Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the US and India.

Brazil on Monday reported 302 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 169,485.

India reported 37,975 new cases in 24 hours, according to its Health Ministry's update as of Tuesday morning.

More than 133,738 deaths were also reported from the country.







