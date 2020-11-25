Video
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:18 AM
Prepare for storage, supply of C-19 vaccine from now: PM

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the officials concerned to make preparations for stockpiling, supply and proper distribution of coronavirus vaccine before it arrives in the country.
The premier issued the directives at the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, Planning Secretary Asadul Islam said after the meeting.
The prime minister presided over the meeting by joining over video conference from Gono Bhaban.
Planning Secretary Asadul Islam said the prime minister has directed everyone involved to make preparations from right now for stockpiling, supply and proper distribution of coronavirus vaccine.
She also called for ensuring "cold-chain" management to preserve and deliver vaccines at the right temperature in a scientific way. At the same time, the PM emphasised on waste management after the vaccination programme, Asadul said.
"Cold-chain" is a system where life-saving vaccines are stored at the right temperature.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, vaccines must be kept at a certain temperature from production till application in the human body.    -Agencies


