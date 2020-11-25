Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HC halts sale of firearms used in Liberation War

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The High Court has halted the sale of weapons used in the liberation war.
It also ordered the government to submit a report on the stock and current state of those firearms in six months.
A virtual bench of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the order with a ruling on Tuesday, following the hearing of a writ petition.
The court ordered the authorities to explain why the sale or shifting of firearms will not be declared illegal and why those should not be preserved for the future generation as part of history.
The defence secretary, the finance secretary, the liberation war affairs secretary and the commerce secretary have been ordered to respond to the rule.
Lawyer ZI Khan Panna represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Russell Chowdhury was the state counsel.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC halts sale of firearms used in Liberation War
105 BGB FFs:SC upholds HC order
Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee
Bollywood drugs scandal grips India
2 companies say their vaccines are 95% effective. What does that mean?
Confused about masks? Here’s what scientists know
BNP MP Zahidur, Dulu test positive for Covid-19
Father, 2 others held over the death of 17-month-old baby


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft