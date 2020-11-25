HC halts sale of firearms used in Liberation War

The High Court has halted the sale of weapons used in the liberation war.

It also ordered the government to submit a report on the stock and current state of those firearms in six months.

A virtual bench of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the order with a ruling on Tuesday, following the hearing of a writ petition.

The court ordered the authorities to explain why the sale or shifting of firearms will not be declared illegal and why those should not be preserved for the future generation as part of history.

The defence secretary, the finance secretary, the liberation war affairs secretary and the commerce secretary have been ordered to respond to the rule.

Lawyer ZI Khan Panna represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Russell Chowdhury was the state counsel. -bdnews24.com