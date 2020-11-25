Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list

Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list

Two Bangladeshi women are named in the list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 revealed by the BBC.
Rina Akter, a former sex worker, and Rima Sultana Rimu, a teacher, are the two Bangladeshi women.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rina and her team of helpers have served around 400 meals a week - including rice, vegetables, eggs and meat - to sex workers in Dhaka who found themselves without clients, and struggled to feed themselves.
"People see our profession as demeaning, but we do it to buy food. I am trying to make sure women in this profession are not left hungry, and their children will not have to do this work," the BBC quoted her as saying.
Rima is a member of Young Women Leaders for Peace in Cox's Bazar.
This programme, part of the Global Network of Women Peace builders, aims to empower young women from conflict-affected countries to be leaders and agents of peace. Rima responded to the Rohingya refugee crisis in her community by advocating for gender-responsive humanitarian action. She organises gender-sensitive, age-appropriate literacy and numeracy classes for Rohingya refugees, and for women and girls in the community who lack access to education.
"I am determined to bring gender equality to Bangladesh. I believe in the power of women and girls to fight for our rights. We will succeed," she said.
This year 100 Women is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.
The list includes Sanna Marin, who leads Finland's all-female coalition government, Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films and Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine.
How were the 100 Women chosen?
The BBC's 100 Women team drew up a shortlist based on names gathered by them and suggested by the BBC's network of World Service languages teams. BBC was looking for candidates who had made headlines or influenced important stories over the past 12 months, as well as those who have inspiring stories to tell, achieved something significant or influenced their societies in ways that wouldn't necessarily make the news.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city
DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies
St Martin’s islanders angry, left reeling by C-19 ‘double whammy’
AL’s Habib Hasan takes oath as MP
Mobile court drives: 90 people fined for not wearing mask in Chandpur
Plans to train govt officials on grass farming overseas draw flak
BSMMU publishes MSN entry test results


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft