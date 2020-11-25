DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 66 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs, during different anti-narcotics drives in 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6am on Monday.

A total of 21,256 yaba tablets, more than 180 grams of heroin, 21.231 kgs of cannabis and 100 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 49 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.

Also, DMP's DB Wari zonal team arrested two drug dealers along with 6 kg cannabis in a raid in Kadamtali police station area of the capital.





