Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
DU Correspondent

DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies

DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies

Freedom fighter Alamgir Hossain, an executive council member of Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association (DUMCJAA), died at a hospital in the city on Monday.
Alamgir, also the former director of Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the University of Dhaka, got admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 18. He tested positive for coronavirus there.
Later, he was shifted to Popular Medical College Hospital on Monday as his condition deteriorated. He suffered another heart attack there and breathed his last around 10:00pm, said Robin, a member of DUMCJAA.
He was laid to the eternal rest on Tuesday with state honour at Tangail central graveyard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city
DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies
St Martin’s islanders angry, left reeling by C-19 ‘double whammy’
AL’s Habib Hasan takes oath as MP
Mobile court drives: 90 people fined for not wearing mask in Chandpur
Plans to train govt officials on grass farming overseas draw flak
BSMMU publishes MSN entry test results


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft