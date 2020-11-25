

DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain dies

Alamgir, also the former director of Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the University of Dhaka, got admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 18. He tested positive for coronavirus there.

Later, he was shifted to Popular Medical College Hospital on Monday as his condition deteriorated. He suffered another heart attack there and breathed his last around 10:00pm, said Robin, a member of DUMCJAA.

He was laid to the eternal rest on Tuesday with state honour at Tangail central graveyard.





