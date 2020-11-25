

Antimicrobial resistance and potential threats



It is assumed that around one crore people in Bangladesh suffered Covid-19 and related illnesses. Most of the patients have taken antibiotics and other drugs, while excessive use of these drugs is apparent. As a result, these drugs lost their effectiveness against germs. We are entering the era where antibiotics are fast becoming ineffective.



However, ineffectiveness of drugs is called Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi. Antimicrobial resistance happens when microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites) change when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs (such as antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, anti malarial and anthelmintic). In short, antimicrobial resistance is resistance of a microorganism to an antimicrobial drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by it. Thus, a medicine becomes ineffectual and diseases endure in the body, expanding the danger of spread to others.



Nevertheless a recent ongoing survey conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) indicates that 17 antibiotics are becoming ineffective to eliminate 10 types of bacteria.



Indeed, indiscriminate and irrational use of antibiotics is more common now than any time before. Use of counterfeit or poor-quality antimicrobial medicines, poor and inadequate laboratory facilities, and insufficient drug monitoring and surveillance are among the main reasons behind the rise of AMR. Moreover, poor treatment adherence, non-therapeutic use of antibiotics for growth promotion in farm animals, self-medication and over-the-counter access to antibiotics are to blame for AMR growth.



The AMR is going to pose a major threat similar to the pandemic in the years to come. Our call is for urgent and coordinated steps, as AMR is making its way into the food chain, posing long term health threat to everybody. Aggressive marketing by pharmaceutical companies should be regulated and regular information dissemination among physicians should be ensured so that they can select the right drug for the patients. Given the complexity of the AMR challenge for humans and animals, it is crucial to stress and emphasize unified efforts to combat and overcome this looming health disaster.