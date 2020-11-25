Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Blended Learning: A call of time

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Dear Sir

Most of the educational institutions have been shut since March this year. Our country has been compelled to switch its education online. There are many issues pertinent to online teaching and learning that remain unresolved. Recently the government has taken some steps to mobilize junior secondary and secondary education and designed an evaluation process for them through assignments. But we didn't see any logical steps to mobilize higher education especially tertiary level education. There are 46 public universities in Bangladesh though they are conducting online classes the semester finals and/or year finals fate are still undecided. Again, there is a possibility of hitting the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in our country. So, what will be the mechanism of mobilizing the higher education of our country?

However, we may adopt the 'Blended Learning' (combination of face-to-face and online) approach of teaching and learning. In many universities in the world, the 'blended' approach of teaching and learning has been adopted. We may divide a month into four quarters and one week of face-to-face learning can be followed by three weeks of distance learning to ensure that the learners have understood the online lessons conducted through different online platforms.

Md Habibur Rahman
Lecturer,Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blended Learning: A call of time
The EU suffered a major loss in Nagorno-Karabakh
Winter maladies and quick remedies
Preventing child cyber bullying
Extradition Act to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers
BNP for unfettered democracy!
Fighting climate crisis
Controlling Antimicrobial resistance …


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft