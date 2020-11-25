Blended Learning: A call of time

Dear Sir



Most of the educational institutions have been shut since March this year. Our country has been compelled to switch its education online. There are many issues pertinent to online teaching and learning that remain unresolved. Recently the government has taken some steps to mobilize junior secondary and secondary education and designed an evaluation process for them through assignments. But we didn't see any logical steps to mobilize higher education especially tertiary level education. There are 46 public universities in Bangladesh though they are conducting online classes the semester finals and/or year finals fate are still undecided. Again, there is a possibility of hitting the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in our country. So, what will be the mechanism of mobilizing the higher education of our country?



However, we may adopt the 'Blended Learning' (combination of face-to-face and online) approach of teaching and learning. In many universities in the world, the 'blended' approach of teaching and learning has been adopted. We may divide a month into four quarters and one week of face-to-face learning can be followed by three weeks of distance learning to ensure that the learners have understood the online lessons conducted through different online platforms.



Md Habibur Rahman

Lecturer,Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology