Fire Service, Civil Defence Week on

The Fire Service and Civil Defence Week that began on Thursday is going on in districts including Gaibandha and Mymensingh.

GAIBANDHA: The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Week-2020 has begun in the district as elsewhere in the country on Thursday.

The week aims to create mass awareness about natural and manmade disasters including fire incidents.

This year's theme of the week is "Training planning preparation will bring quickness in facing disasters".

Marking the week, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Gaibandha office, has taken up the elaborate programmes.

On Thursday afternoon, a discussion meeting on the significance of the week organised by FSCD, Gaibandha office, was held on the premises of newly inaugurated Sadullapur FSCD office in the district with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nobi Neoaj Sheikh in the chair.

Local lawmaker Umme Kulsum Smrity formally addressed the function as chief guest.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: The Fire Service and Civil Defence Week has begun in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

In this connection, a function was held at Gafargaon Fire Service Station on Thursday morning.

It was attended, among others, by Asst Commissioner (Land) and UNO (Acting) Kaberi Roy, and Station Officer Ram Prasad Pal.