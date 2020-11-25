Four murdered in 4 dists

Four persons were murdered and 20 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Netrakona, Sirajganj and Sherpur, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: A young man was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kalam Sheikh, 25, son of Jalil Sheikh of Raghdi Village under Raghdi Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakr Mia said a clash in between the supporters of former chairman of Raghdi union parishad Sahidur Rahman Tutul and incumbent chairman Alamgir Hossain has been taken place in the morning following a long-standing dispute over establishing supremacy in the area.

At least 21 people received injuries in the clash.

Of the injured, Kalam Sheikh, later, died on the way to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: An elderly man was killed by his rivals in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Sunday night over land dispute.

Deceased Md Abdul Hakim, 70, was a farmer, a resident of Kochugora Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Hakim's son Md Shorafat Ali has been at loggerheads with one Ajman Khan of Battola Village over a piece of land for long.

Both the feuding groups attacked each other when the supporters of Ajman went to the land to cut paddy at around 11am, leaving Hakim critically injured.

He was rushed to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.

From there, doctors referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries at around 8pm.

Kalmakanda PS OC ATM Mahmudul Haque confirmed the incident adding that, a case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Bellal Hossain, 52, was the son of late Joynal Abedin of Newargachha Notun Para area in Ullahpara Municipality.

Locals said a group of three miscreants, wearing veils, attacked on Bellal and hacked him indiscriminately about 8pm on his way home from market, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Bogura Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Following the deterioration of his condition, he was referred to Enayetpur Khaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ullahpara Model PS OC Deepak Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man, who was allegedly hacked for protesting bribery in distribution of disability allowance card in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on November 10 last, died at MMCH on Saturday evening.

Deceased Sujan Mia, 30, was a resident of Kerengapara Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Jalil, a member of Ward No. 9 in Ramchandrakura Union Parishad (UP), took Tk 4,000 as bribe and made disability allowance card for a physically-challenged person Abdul Halim, 23.

Being informed, Sujan protested the matter that made Jalil angry.

Later, Jalil along with his people attacked on Sujan and vandalised his shop, leaving him and some of his family members injured.

Sujan was first taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex and then shifted to MMCH from where he was referred to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.

After a brain surgery, Sujan was released from the hospital. But, he was again admitted to MMCH following deterioration of his condition, where he died about 7pm on Saturday.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal said the attempt to murder case filed after attack on Sujan will be converted to a murder case upon receiving the autopsy report.

However, two accused in the case secured bail while the UP Member Abdul Jalil went into hiding, the OC added.







