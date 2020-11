JOYPURHAT, Nov 24: Hatem Ali, president of Bhadsa Union Awami League under Sadar Upazila and former union parishad chairman, died at Zila Adhunik Hospital on Monday noon. He was 62.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on local Gopalpur field about 11am, and later he was buried at the family graveyard.

He left behind wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.