Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:17 AM
Home Countryside

Man throws acid on wife

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 24: A man threw acid on his wife over family feud in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Victim Nargis Akhter Nupur, 28, is the wife of Abu Taleb. He used to live with his father-in-law at Kamardah Village in the upazila.
Abu Tableb is an accused in a number of cases including of robbery, said local sources.
The couple were locked into an altercation in the evening. At one point, Abu Taleb threw acid on her face and fled away.
She was first rushed to a local clinic and later to Natore Adhunik Hospital, and following deterioration of her condition, she was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Baraigram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Islam said being informed, police were sent to the spot, and they are trying to nab the accused.


