Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Child patients on rise at Lalmohan

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 24: With the cold waving in Lalmohan Upazila of the district, child patients are increasing.
Health practitioners said, it has been caused usually by the seasonal impact.
In the last 15 days, at least 200 affected children have been treated at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex and at different private chambers of doctors. Most of them were affected by coughing, fever and pneumonia, according to doctors.  
But suffering is being faced by the victim families as the union health centres are not in order. Every day, relatives or guardians have to travel 20 to 25 kilometres to take their affected children to Sadar Upazila.
Besides, many are rounding to the door of doctors' chambers and quacks which are mushrooming here and there in the upazila.
With their children, guardians' crowding was seen from morning to night in these healthcare centres.
Solvent families are taking the healthcare from Upazila Health Complex, but the needy ones are suffering. They are becoming compelled to go to quacks in rural areas.
In this situation, reactivating the union health centres has been demanded by guardians and conscious sections.  
Medical Officer (RMO) of Lalmohan Hospital Dr Mohsin Khan said, already more than 300 affected children have been treated at the health complex.
No negligence is being shown in treating the children, he added.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mizanur Rahman said, this time child disease is increasing. It is a type of seasonal disease that goes up with the seasonal changes.
Comparatively, the child disease has increased by 20 per cent, he informed.
"We are trying our best to provide treatment," he added.
Asked about the union health centres, he said, there are six sub-centres in six out of the total nine unions of the upazila.
"We are trying to send MBBS doctors there for two days in a week," he further added.


