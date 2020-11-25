Video
Home Countryside

Maize farming on 7,500 ha planned in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 24: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a target to cultivate maize on 7,500 hectares (ha) of land in 13 upazilas of the district this Robi season with a production target of 71,250 metric tons (MT) of maize, said the DAE Deputy Director (DD) Md Saiful Alam.
Of the total target, 120 ha of land would be brought under the cultivation with a production target of 1,440 MT in Hossainpur, 235 ha with a target of 2,233 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 235 ha with a target of 2,233 MT in Pakundia, 75 ha with a target of 713 MT in Katiadi, 170 ha with a target of 1,615 MT in Karimganj, 25 ha with a target of 238 MT in Tarail, 130 ha with a target of 1,235 MT in Itna, 2,180 ha with a target of 20,710 MT in Mithamoin, 2,310 ha with a target of 21,945 MT in Nikli, 400 ha with a target of 3,800 MT in Austagram, 1,520 ha with a target of 14,440 MT in Bajitpur, 65 ha with a target of 618 MT in Kuliarchar, and 35 ha with a target of 33 MT in Bhairab upazilas.
Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and a number of NGOs have taken steps to provide quality maize seeds among the farmers to ensure its proper    farming.
The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistant and others inputs to the growers at grassroots level.
Besides, commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agriculture loans in this connection.
On the other hand, necessary training and advices were given to the cultivations for ensuring maximum production, DD Md Saiful Alam added.


