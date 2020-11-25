Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists

Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists

Betel leaf farming has increased across the country. To meet the local demand, its commercial farming has begun in districts including Naogaon and Khagrachhari.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Commercial farming of betel leaf has begun in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.
A successful grower Mozammel Haque, son of late Shamsuddin of Altadighee Village in Dhamoirhat Union of the upazila has started drawing others to follow his suit. Also, encouraging assistance from agriculture department is inspiring others to cultivate it.
Paddy is farmed in vast areas of the upazila. Most of the soil in the upazila is slime. Yet agriculture department's promptness and farmers' demand are drawing in farming of different vegetables in the locality. Farmers are becoming financially self-reliant.
Farmer Mozammel Haque raised his betel leaf orchard in 12-decimal land. Within one and a half years, his orchard became full of betel leaves.
He said, "One and a half years back, I collected stems of betel leaf from the home of my son-in-law in Bishnupur Village of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila. I planted those in the land beside my home. But I faced setback in protecting the plants from rain this year."
The betel leaf plucking has begun after six months of plantation. The orchard was raised at about Tk 1 lakh.  Per bira (64 pieces) betel leaf is selling at Tk 20 to 25. At present, betel leaf worth about Tk 2,000 is selling every week from the orchard. He has to spend about Tk 2,000 per month for plucking.
Villagers are purchasing betel leaf from the orchard at fair price.
At present, Mozammel Haque is dreaming to become self-reliant by selling betel leaf.
A social welfare activist of Boro Chak Gopal Village ATM Fasiul Alam said, "I was thrilled after visiting Mozammel Haque's orchard. Huge leaves have grown there."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Selim Reza said, betel leaf is well-known as a spicy crop. Presently, its consumption is increasing day by day. Once, a betel leaf sapling is planted, it lives for 25 to 30 years.
If farmers are interested to cultivate betel leaf, they will be assisted in all ways, he added.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Betel leaf farming is increasing in Dighinala Upazila of the district.
Encouraged by local agriculture department, growers are becoming interested. Already, the production of betel leaf has crossed the local demand.
According to sources concerned, after meeting the demand of the upazila, betel leaves are being sent to Langadu and Baghaichhari upazilas of Rangamati District and Sadar Upazila of Khagrachhari.
Once, wholesalers would come to Dighinala Upazila from plain areas with betel leaf. Now in Dighinala, betel leaves are being grown in large scale. The leaves are being sent to plain areas from here.
Dighinala can be a potential upazila for betel leaf farming if supervising and monitoring is continued by the agriculture department, growers and locals said.
Most of the betel leaf orchards are located in Boalkhali, Dighinala and Babuchhara unions. Tribal people cultivate betel leaves in many of these areas.
One grower Nazar Chakma, 35, in Boradom area in Dighinala Union said, "Paddy farming gives poor profit. So, I have started betel leaf farming in one-acre land. This year's yield has been good. I did not receive training from agriculture office."
He said, he sells betel leaves in market, and many times, wholesalers come to purchase from his land.
Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Supan Chakma said the department only gives advice on disease control in betel leaf farming to farmers but no financial assistance. Farmers cultivate betel leaves on own initiative.
There is huge potential for betel leaf farming in Dighinala. Farmers can be benefitted by farming betel leaf instead of tobacco, he asserted.
Betel leaf traders in the upazila like Parimal Dey and Babul Dey said, "Earlier we would bring betel leaves from plains. Now betel leaves grow hugely in Dighinala."
If the trend continues, betel leaf growers will be more inspired and locally huge market will be created, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire Service, Civil Defence Week on
The 42nd National Science and Technology Week began
Four murdered in 4 dists
Obituary
Man throws acid on wife
Child patients on rise at Lalmohan
Maize farming on 7,500 ha planned in Kishoreganj
Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft