Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:16 AM
Home Countryside

Eight businesses fined in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Eight businesses were fined on separate charges in two districts- Rajshahi and Patuakhali, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Two vendors have been fined Tk 25,000 for illegally selling TCB products in New Market area of the city on Monday afternoon. A drive conducted by Hasan Al Maruf, assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, Rajshahi Office, fined them.
He said the Tushar Varieties Store was fined Tk 20,000 and raw material shopkeeper Babu was fined Tk 5,000.
At that time 40 litres of TCB soya bean oil was seized from them.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A mobile court here on Sunday fined six pharmacies Tk 47,000 and closed three others for selling expired medicines and not having drug licences in Kalapara Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Directorate General of Drug Administration Deputy Director Dr Akib Hossain, District Assistant Director Muhid Islam and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Hasanat Md Shahidul Haque conducted a drive in the upazila at noon and took action against the law violators.
Of the fined pharmacies, Fatema Medical Hall owned by Md Mosharef Hossain Tk 20,000; Rabeya Medical of Anwar Hossain Tk 10,000; Messrs Tuba Medical of Md Kawsar Mia, Mallik Medical Hall of Hasan Mallik and Mridha Drug House of Anisur Rahman Tk 5,000 each; and Bushra Medical of Bashir Bepari was fined Tk 2,000.


