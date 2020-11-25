Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Old man killed in Joypurhat road mishap

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Nov 24: An elderly man was killed in an accident on the Akkelpur-Gopinathpur Road in Bunapara area under Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Khoka Sarker, 80, was a resident of Sonamukhi Hindupara Mahalla under Akkelpur Municipality.
Eyewitnesses said the man was walking beside the road in the said area in the afternoon. Suddenly, a speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died about 8pm.
Akkelpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Latif confirmed the          incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire Service, Civil Defence Week on
The 42nd National Science and Technology Week began
Four murdered in 4 dists
Obituary
Man throws acid on wife
Child patients on rise at Lalmohan
Maize farming on 7,500 ha planned in Kishoreganj
Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft