Old man killed in Joypurhat road mishap

JOYPURHAT, Nov 24: An elderly man was killed in an accident on the Akkelpur-Gopinathpur Road in Bunapara area under Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Khoka Sarker, 80, was a resident of Sonamukhi Hindupara Mahalla under Akkelpur Municipality.

Eyewitnesses said the man was walking beside the road in the said area in the afternoon. Suddenly, a speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died about 8pm.

Akkelpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.





