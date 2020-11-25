Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Three more people died of corona in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions till Sunday.
BARISHAL: An old man died of corona in the division on Sunday, taking the toll to 183 here.
Of the total death in the division, 76 died in Barishal District.
More 76 persons have been infected by the diseased in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the infection toll to 9,574 in the division.
Of the infected, 3,200 ones are in Barishal City, and the number of death here is 40.
Of the total infected in the division, 8,754 persons have recovered till Sunday.
RAJSHAHI: Two more died of corona in the division on Sunday, taking the toll to 333 here.
A total of 22,164 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the division as 46 new cases detected here on Sunday.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information in a report on Monday noon.
He said the highest 202 patients have so far died in Bogura District, and the second highest 50 in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 14 in Sirajganj, and 10 in Pabna districts.
Of the total infected patients, 20,447 have, so far, recovered from the disease in the division till Monday morning, and 2,584 are undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire Service, Civil Defence Week on
The 42nd National Science and Technology Week began
Four murdered in 4 dists
Obituary
Man throws acid on wife
Child patients on rise at Lalmohan
Maize farming on 7,500 ha planned in Kishoreganj
Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft