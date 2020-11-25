Three more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Three more people died of corona in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions till Sunday.

BARISHAL: An old man died of corona in the division on Sunday, taking the toll to 183 here.

Of the total death in the division, 76 died in Barishal District.

More 76 persons have been infected by the diseased in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the infection toll to 9,574 in the division.

Of the infected, 3,200 ones are in Barishal City, and the number of death here is 40.

Of the total infected in the division, 8,754 persons have recovered till Sunday.

RAJSHAHI: Two more died of corona in the division on Sunday, taking the toll to 333 here.

A total of 22,164 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the division as 46 new cases detected here on Sunday.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information in a report on Monday noon.

He said the highest 202 patients have so far died in Bogura District, and the second highest 50 in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 14 in Sirajganj, and 10 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 20,447 have, so far, recovered from the disease in the division till Monday morning, and 2,584 are undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







