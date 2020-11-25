Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dairy farmers suffer setback in Rajshahi District

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

RAJSHAHI, Nov 24: Dairy farmers in the district have become baffled due to cut in sales of milk.
According to sources, dairy farms have been impacted severely due to cut in demand of milk, high fodder price and wholesale-off.  The overall sale of milk has declined.
Milk companies are no longer making in-field purchases of milk. Disarray is crippling their surviving capacities. To overcome the impact of coronavirus, farm owners are facing setback. In this backdrop, if incentive is not provided, they will get to the road.
It is urgent to save the farms in order to meet the milk demand and make supply. So, the farmers demanded, there is no alternative to incentive.
According to the data of District Livestock Department, the annual milk demand in the district is 2.603 lakh metric tons. The annual production of milk is 3.787 MT. The production is higher by 1.185 MT against the demand. For the current month, the milk production target is 00.317 MT. So far, 00.348 MT has been produced. So the monthly production target has been reached.
As a result, if the additional milk cannot be sold outside, the farms will count losses. At the same time, milk processing companies have also been in crisis due to their sale cut amid corona.
Mehedi Hasan is a dairy farm owner in Kuthibari area of Puthia Upazila. In 2003, he had raised his farm at Tk 25 lakh. At present, there are 12 cows in his farm. He gets 45 to 50 litres of milk from five cows daily. His family would run well on the daily profit. Amid corona, his sale has declined. But the milk production is continuing usually. He has fallen in disarray.
According to him, the daily expenditure of his farm is Tk 2,300 to 2,500. But during lockdown, there was none to take milk even at free of cost.
"We are incurring huge losses. We are facing setback for price hike fodder," he pointed out.
He informed, to manage the farm expenditures he sold cows worth Tk 2 lakh during the lockdown.
"I am bearing the brunt of it till now. Corona has turned down everything," he added.
If government incentive is not provided, protecting the farm will be impossible, he maintained.
Naznin Nahar of the same area said, the production volume before corona is continuing yet now. But the expenditure is increasing for increased fodder price, she pointed out.
During the lockdown, milk was sold at throwaway price, which made her much loss incurring, she added.
District Livestock Officer Dr Md Ismail Haque said, maid corona, many things have been standstill. Despite no production fall of milk, there was no option for sales. As a result, marginal farmers suffered losses, he acknowledged.
Asked about incentive, he said, to provide incentive, marginal farmers of nine upazilas in the district are being listed. The list will be sent to the ministry. Incentives will be given according to the approved list, he assured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire Service, Civil Defence Week on
The 42nd National Science and Technology Week began
Four murdered in 4 dists
Obituary
Man throws acid on wife
Child patients on rise at Lalmohan
Maize farming on 7,500 ha planned in Kishoreganj
Commercial betel leaf farming going on in dists


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft