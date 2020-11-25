Tensions mount in Thai protests

BANGKOK, Nov 24: Tensions are rising around Thailand's pro-democracy protests, with police shooting six people last week and using tear gas and water cannon on the streets of Bangkok.

As the Thai capital braces for the next major rally on Wednesday, AFP takes a look at the forces in play and what might come next in a country with a long history of political unrest.

After four months of rallies, sometimes involving tens of thousands of demonstrators, the mood is getting tougher, with protest leaders warning they are not prepared to compromise.

Slogans and insults against the monarchy -- unthinkable only a short time ago -- are proliferating, while riot police showed last week they are ready to take firm action against the rallies. -AFP