Sudan ‘not aware’ of Israeli visit

KHARTOUM, Nov 24: Sudan's government on Tuesday denied having information about the visit of an Israeli delegation to Khartoum announced the day before by an official from Tel Aviv.

"The cabinet is not aware of an Israeli delegation and we have no confirmation that this visit took place," government spokesman Faisal Mohammed Saleh told AFP.

"We also have no information on a Sudanese delegation visiting Israel."

On Monday, a senior Israeli official said the Jewish state had sent a delegation to Sudan -- the first such visit since last month's announcement of an agreement to normalise relations between the two countries. -AFP





