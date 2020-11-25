Myanmar ignoring Rohingya genocide trial measures: Activists

YANGON, Nov 24: Human rights lawyers and activists said on Monday that Myanmar is continuing to commit genocide against Rohingya Muslims in breach of orders by the UN's top court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January rejected arguments made personally by Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in The Hague and imposed urgent interim measures on the predominantly Buddhist nation.

The ICJ ordered Myanmar to cease the commission of genocidal acts, prevent the destruction of evidence of crimes against the Rohingya and report back to the UN every six months.

"The genocide is still ongoing," Tun Khin, president of Burma Rohingya Organisation UK, said in a statement Monday, the deadline for the second report. The group is one of the most prominent Rohingya rights organisations.

"The Myanmar government and military are calculating that they can safely ignore the provisional measures and not face any consequences," he said. -AFP








