

Biden pushes new approach to EU in calls to leaders

Biden "underscored his commitment to deepen and revitalize the US-EU relationship," a statement from his office said after a call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

In a marked difference in tone from US President Donald Trump, who branded the EU a "foe" and accused it of ripping off the US in trade, Biden expressed his hope that the two sides would "cooperate on common challenges."

Von der Leyen sounded upbeat and optimistic -- a sign of relief in many European capitals at the prospect of smoother ties after four years of conflict and tension under Trump.

"Great to speak with President-elect JoeBiden," von der Leyen tweeted. "It is a new beginning for the EU-US global partnership ... working together can shape the global agenda based on cooperation, multilateralism, solidarity and shared values," she added.

"Let's rebuild a strong EU USA alliance," tweeted the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after his call with Biden whom he invited to "a special meeting in Brussels next year" with the heads of government from the EU's 27 members.

Biden has already spoken to a host of European leaders bilaterally, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who have all sent congratulations despite Trump's refusal to concede the November 3 US election.

European diplomats are eager to see how Biden aligns himself on Brexit and, more broadly, the emphasis he places on the US-EU relationship compared to the so-called "special relationship" with Britain. -AFP







BRUSSELS, Nov 24: US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with the heads of the European Union institutions and NATO on Monday in a round of calls seen as part of his efforts to repair tattered transatlantic ties.Biden "underscored his commitment to deepen and revitalize the US-EU relationship," a statement from his office said after a call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.In a marked difference in tone from US President Donald Trump, who branded the EU a "foe" and accused it of ripping off the US in trade, Biden expressed his hope that the two sides would "cooperate on common challenges."Von der Leyen sounded upbeat and optimistic -- a sign of relief in many European capitals at the prospect of smoother ties after four years of conflict and tension under Trump."Great to speak with President-elect JoeBiden," von der Leyen tweeted. "It is a new beginning for the EU-US global partnership ... working together can shape the global agenda based on cooperation, multilateralism, solidarity and shared values," she added."Let's rebuild a strong EU USA alliance," tweeted the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after his call with Biden whom he invited to "a special meeting in Brussels next year" with the heads of government from the EU's 27 members.Biden has already spoken to a host of European leaders bilaterally, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who have all sent congratulations despite Trump's refusal to concede the November 3 US election.European diplomats are eager to see how Biden aligns himself on Brexit and, more broadly, the emphasis he places on the US-EU relationship compared to the so-called "special relationship" with Britain. -AFP