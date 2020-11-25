Bashundhara go goal feast in Women's Football



Bashundhara Kings Women's football team. photo: BFF

Spartan MK Gallactico, Sylhet FC by 12-1 goals in a second round match held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Krishna scored hat-trick with four goals in the 39th, 52nd, 78th and 81st minutes while Sabina supported her also with hat-trick with three goals in the 11th, 21st and 42nd minutes for Bashundhara.

Besides, Moushumi scored a braced in the 5th and 19th minutes while Tohura, Sheuli and Maria netted one goal each for the winners in the 45th, 66th and 74th minutes respectively.

Moni scored the consolation goal for the losers' in the 85th minute of the match.

The win saw, Bashundhara Kings maintained their domination in the league table maintaining all-win run in the league with 24 points from eight matches. Earlier, in the day's first match held at the same venue, Nasrin Football Academy defeated Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 3-1 goals.

In the day's match, Ritu, Anuching and Sohagi scored one goal each for Nasrin in the 33rd, 38th and 90th minutes respectively while Shibalika scored the lone goal for Anwara in the 77th minute of the match. -BSS









Krishna and Sabina slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as league leaders Bashundhara Kings continued their winning run in the Tricotex Women's Football League when they crushedSpartan MK Gallactico, Sylhet FC by 12-1 goals in a second round match held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.In the day's match, Krishna scored hat-trick with four goals in the 39th, 52nd, 78th and 81st minutes while Sabina supported her also with hat-trick with three goals in the 11th, 21st and 42nd minutes for Bashundhara.Besides, Moushumi scored a braced in the 5th and 19th minutes while Tohura, Sheuli and Maria netted one goal each for the winners in the 45th, 66th and 74th minutes respectively.Moni scored the consolation goal for the losers' in the 85th minute of the match.The win saw, Bashundhara Kings maintained their domination in the league table maintaining all-win run in the league with 24 points from eight matches. Earlier, in the day's first match held at the same venue, Nasrin Football Academy defeated Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 3-1 goals.In the day's match, Ritu, Anuching and Sohagi scored one goal each for Nasrin in the 33rd, 38th and 90th minutes respectively while Shibalika scored the lone goal for Anwara in the 77th minute of the match. -BSS