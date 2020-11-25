Video
36th National Junior Athletics to begin from Friday

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The 36th National Junior (age group) Athletics competition will begin from Friday (November 27) at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan MP is expected to inaugurate the two-day meet as the chief guest at 3 pm, organised by Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF). Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor MP will present as the special guest in the opening
ceremony.
Talking to BSS today BAF general secretary advocate Abdur Rokib Montu said despite the COVID-19 situation, a number of districts across the country have responded to take part in the two-day meet.
However the exact number of participating districts will be known after players' medical, he added.
BAF president ASM Ali Kabir is expected to present in the closing ceremony of the meet on Saturday (November 28) and he will announce the closing of the competition at 6 pm.    -BSS


