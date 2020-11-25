Bangabandhu Fed Cup Rugby rolls tomorrow

Bangladesh Rugby Federation (BRF) is arranging a three-day event of Federation Cup Rugby from Thursday in celebration of the 100th centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Shasha Denims Ltd, a Bangladesh-based denim fabric producer, is the sponsor of the rugby meet.

A total of 11 teams are participating in the meet, five teams in men's event while six teams in women's event.

The teams in men's event are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Mirpur Rugby Club, Brahmanbaria Rugby Club and Cumilla Rugby Club.

The teams in women's event are Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Dhaka District sports team, Poran Makhdum Sporting Club, Top Deal Rugby Club, Shariatpur Rugby Club and Rugby Practice Academy.

The man's teams will in 15-a-side format while the woman's teams will play in 7-a-side format.

The finals will be played on 28th November in the afternoon. Organisers of the meet said that the budget of the competition is Taka 150,000. The matches will be played on the Paltan Ground in Dhaka.









