Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:14 AM
West Indies delegates to visit Bangladesh ahead of tour

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A two-member Cricket West Indies inspection team is set to arrive in Dhaka on November 28 to assess the Covid-19 management and the security arrangements ahead of the team's tour in Bangladesh.
West Indies are due to visit in January for three Tests and three ODIs along with two Twenty20 Internationals. There is a possibility of reducing a Test in a bid to shorten the tour in the aspect of Covid-19.
BCB had already presented a comprehensive Covid-19 management plan to its West Indian counterpart for approval, taking first steps towards the resumption of international cricket in the country.
Dr Akshai Mansingh (a member of the ICC & CWI Medical Panel as well a CWI Director) and Paul Slowe (Security and Safety Manager) are expected to arrive separately by December 3.
"A two-member delegate from West Indies will arrive in Dhaka on November 28," Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said on Tuesday.
"One member is from their medical department and another is from security department. They will visit the venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. They will report to their board after watching all the arrangements," he added.     -BSS


