Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:14 AM
Rajshahi win last ball thriller after Mahedi magic

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Minister Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Minister Group Rajshahi won the nail-biting opening clash of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup downing Beximco Dhaka by two runs on Tuesday afternoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after all-round performance of Mahedi Hasan.
Rajshahi bated first losing the toss and posted handsome total of 169 losing nine wickets though at one point they were supposed to be packed well below 150 losing top five batsmen to post 65 on the board. But 89-run's 6th wicket stand between wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan and spinning all-rounder Mahedi piled up a well defendable total at the end of the innings. Shohan scored 39 runs from 20 facings. His 195 strike rated innings was articulated with two boundaries backed by three over boundaries. Mahedi in the contrary, had departed just after completing his fifty. He hit three rope kissing shots and four over the top shots to complete his 50 off 32 balls.
Earlier, skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto paired with Anisul Islam Emon open the Rajshahi innings and got a good start before Shanto losing concentration scoring 17. Rajshahi were at 31 at that juncture of the game. Emon went for 35. But Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful and Fazle Mahmud returned sideline too quick posting six, five and zero next to respective names. Rajshahi lost 3rd, 4th and 5th batsman at 65! Forhad Reza and Ebadat Hossain remained not out with 11 and four runs respectively as Rajshahi managed 169 for nine. Muktar Ali scalped three wickets for Dhaka.
Hurrying 170, Dhaka became arrhythmic from the beginning. They made an experiment sending Yasir Ali Rabbi to open the innings with young man Tanzid Tamim while regular national T20 opener was sent at three. None of them clicked. Junior Tamim departed for 18 runs while Rabbi got nine and Naim assembled 26 runs.
Mushfique likes to lead from front and was the leading scorer for Dhaka on Tuesday as well but his nine short of fifty was hardly enough to ensure the victory for his team. Another wicketkeeper in the team Akbar Ali, the skipper of World Cup winning Under-19 team, supported Mushi nicely but couldn't prolong his innings till the end. He gathered 34 runs. Muktar Ali's 27-run's cameo took Dhaka close to win but failed to read the mystery of Mahedi in the ultimate over. The off break bowler produced four dots and conceded six runs in the 20th over despite allowing a no ball as Rajshahi restricted Dhaka at 167 for five.
Mahedi eventually named the Man of the Match.


