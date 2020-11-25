Bangladesh boys clash with Qatar Army today

Bangladesh national booters who went to Qatar last week to play an away match of the qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup will engage with Army Football Club of Qatar today (Wednesday) in the first of the two practice matches ahead of the main match.

The match will be played at the Aziziya Club ground. The boys' second match against Lusail Club is to be played in the same venue on Saturday.

In the meantime, the fans of red and green outfits got good news that promising striker Nabib Newaz Jiban has recovered from injury. This energetic striker got injured in the second match of the two-match FIFA Friendly against Nepal few days back. For that he could not go to Qatar with the rest of the team.

He was resting for the time being and taking medication prescribed by the physician. After he was recovered, head coach James Day decided to give him a chance.

Now, Jiban is scheduled to fly for Qatar Wednesday morning to join the fellows. But he will not be able to play the practice match due to mandatory quarantine after reaching the Arab country. He may get chance to play the qualifying round match.

The boys in red and green outfits are scheduled to engage with the next World Cup host on the fourth of December at 7:00pm (Qatar Time) at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, formerly known as Duhail Stadium in Doha.

The boys, except team Manager Amer Kahn and physiotherapist Fuad were tested negative for the novel corona virus on their arrival at the Qatar airport on Thursday. All of the team members were tested negative for virus recently. .









