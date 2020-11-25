Video
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:14 AM
Home Back Page

Man set on fire by co-worker

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

A young man received severe burn injuries as his co-worker attempted to kill him by setting him on fire in the capital's Shaympur area early Tuesday.
Injured Riad Hossain, 20, an employee of Salahuddin Filling Station in Shaympur area, is receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Md Farid Hossain, father of Riad, said his son, also an Honour's student at Siddheswari University College, works at the filling station as a part-time employee.
"His co-workers poured petrol and set fire on my son. I don't know the reason behind the attack," he added.
Shaympur Police Station OC Mafizul Islam said three people were arrested following a case filed in this connection.
Police arrested three other operators - Mahmudul Hasan Emon, Ahmed Pavel, 28, and Shahidul Islam, 18, in this connection after the victim's father Farid Mia filed the case with Shyampur Police Station.
Resident Surgeon of the hospital Dr Partha Sankar Paul said 40 percent body of Riyad was burnt and he was receiving treatment at the ICU unit.



