Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

China launches moon probe to retrieve lunar rocks

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

China launches moon probe to retrieve lunar rocks

China launches moon probe to retrieve lunar rocks

BEIJING, Nov 24: China hailed as a success its pre-dawn launch on Tuesday of a robotic spacecraft to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retrieve lunar surface samples since the 1970s, a mission underscoring Chinese ambitions in space.
The Long March-5, China's largest carrier rocket, blasted off at 4:30 a.m. Beijing time (2030 GMT on Monday) in a launch from Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern Chinese island of Hainan carrying the Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) called the launch a success and said in a statement that the rocket flew for nearly 37 minutes before sending the spacecraft on its intended trajectory.
The Chang'e-5 mission, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect lunar material to help scientists understand more about the moon's origins and formation. The mission will test China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.
State broadcaster CCTV, which ran live coverage of the launch, showed images of CNSA staff in blue uniforms applauding and cheering as they watched the spacecraft climbing through the atmosphere, lighting up the night sky.
If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, joining the United States and the Soviet Union.
Upon entering the moon's orbit, the spacecraft is intended to deploy a pair of vehicles to the lunar surface: a lander and an ascender. The landing is due to take place in about eight days, according to Pei Zhaoyu, a spokesman for the mission. The probe is due to be on the lunar surface for about two days, while the entire mission is scheduled to take around 23 days.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man set on fire by co-worker
China launches moon probe to retrieve lunar rocks
CPA takes up project to make navigation of ships safer
OIC to raise funds to support Rohingya case at ICJ
Gen Waqar made PSO at Armed Forces Division
Fire at Bihari Patti doused
BD-India to work together in data privacy framework
All above 14  to get smart NIDs


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft