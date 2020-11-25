Video
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Home Back Page

Outer Anchorage

CPA takes up project to make navigation of ships safer

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Nov 24: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has taken up a project to make outer anchorage of the port safer for navigation, providing a strategic plan for optimum utilization of the anchorage area by salvaging the sunken wreckages.
In this connection, the CPA has already invited tenders for appointment of a consultant to conduct a techno economic feasibilty study for raising and removal of sunken vessels' wrecks lying in the outer anchorage area of the port. The last date for submission of tenders is December 21.
The appointed consultant will have to furnishing a desktop study, a techno economic feasibility study of sunken wreckages in the outer anchorage at Bay of Bengal in accordance with the highest standards of the marine engineering profession and the applicable standards of CPA.
Determine the potential areas after salvaged for ensuring safe navigation and entrance of larger ships in the river Karnaphuli; environmental aspects; provide a strategy on how to dispose salvage materials; effective planning and methods of salvage for sustainable use of the anchorage area; provide a strategic plan for optimum utilization of the anchorage area and approach; maritme access information; and how to implement the safe anchorage maintenance strategy in laws, regulation and enforcement to avoid collision, accident at the anchorage area.
The CPA sources said nearly nine wreckages of ships are now located in different areas of the outer anchorage.
For this reason, more ships could not anchor in the said area.  Usually, the ships could not anchor within the 500 metres of the wrecks. So, vast areas remain unusable. With the salvation of those wrecks, more ships could be anchor in the area easily. Presently, more than 300 ships can anchor easily. With the salvation of wrecks, a total of 500 ships could anchor in the outer anchorage of the port.
The outer anchorage is divided into three areas--- A, B, and C. A anchorage is for vessels over 9.2m draught. B anchorage is for vessels entering the port within 24 hours. C anchorage is for vessels lightering and other vessels not scheduled to enter the port within 24 hours.


