OIC to raise funds to support Rohingya case at ICJ

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will raise funds for supporting the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger on November 27-28.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will attend the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey on the theme "United against Terrorism for Peace and Development".

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Niger this morning, a senior official told UNB adding that Bangladesh is likely to offer an amount to help The Gambia fight the case.

The OIC Secretariat in a media statement said the Council will discuss the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, how to raise funds for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as civilisational, cultural and religious dialogue promotion, and other matters that may come before the council. -UNB





