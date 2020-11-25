Fire at Bihari Patti doused



The fire that broke out at Bihari Patti on Babar Road in the capital was brought under control on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Ten units of fire fighters brought the flame under control after half-an-hour of frantic efforts, said sources in the Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room.

The fire originated at Bihari Potti on Babar Road around 4:15pm, said Shahjadi Sultana, Duty Officer of the Fire Service Headquarters Control Room.

On information, ten fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 5:03pm, said Shahjadi.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, she added.





