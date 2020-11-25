Video
Fire at Bihari Patti doused

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The fire that broke out at Bihari Patti on Babar Road in the capital was brought under control on Tuesday. photo : Observer



Fire fighters doused the fire that broke out at Jahuri Moholla Bihari Potty in city's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.
Ten units of fire fighters brought the flame under control after half-an-hour of frantic efforts, said sources in the Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room.
The fire originated at Bihari Potti on Babar Road around 4:15pm, said Shahjadi Sultana, Duty Officer of the Fire Service Headquarters Control Room.
On information, ten fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 5:03pm, said Shahjadi.
The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, she added.


