BD-India to work together in data privacy framework

Bangladesh and India will work together on common framework to ensure privacy of data on internet-based social media mostly operating from western countries.

When the concern of data privacy on social media rose globally, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday proposed to the Indian envoy to make a common framework on data protection from sub-regional level.

Indian High Commissioner visited ICT Division and discussed with the officers of different agencies of the department including Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

During the call on, State Minister Palak also mentioned that neighbouring countries can tap potentials of start-up eco-system through business to business matchmaking to take opportunities of digital future.

Mentioning social media as part of life, Palak said the ventures (social media) are dominated by western companies which have little knowledge of culture and social values in South Asian countries.

"I propose we should have a common framework including law and rules like GDPR of European Union for social media activities in Bimstec countries and sub-regional group including Bangladesh, India, Bhutan and Nepal. The regional approach will help to move for data privacy on multinational internet companies like Facebook, Youtube and Twitter," he said.

GDPR is a regulation that requires businesses to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens for transactions that occur within EU member states.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami mentioned the proposal of Bangladesh ICT Minister as 'great idea' as the social media has changed landscape of life.

Bangladesh is implementing development of hi-tech parks in 12 districts using the line of credit from India worth of 192 million dollar, according to official data.

Besides, India will cooperate in developing professionals' skills to match make among industries and academia. The project will begin in January 2021 through piloting in six districts. India will donate Tk 250 million in the Tk 610 million projects.

"We will expand the training programme gradually across the country. Initially, a total of 50 thousand youths will be engaged in the cross-border training programme. We have proposed to sign an agreement during the upcoming virtual meeting of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi regarding this," State Minister Palak added.





