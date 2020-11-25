Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD-India to work together in data privacy framework

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and India will work together on common framework to ensure privacy of data on internet-based social media mostly operating from western countries.
When the concern of data privacy on social media rose globally, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday proposed to the Indian envoy to make a common framework on data protection from sub-regional level.
Indian High Commissioner visited ICT Division and discussed with the officers of different agencies of the department including Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.
During the call on, State Minister Palak also mentioned that neighbouring countries can tap potentials of start-up eco-system through business to business matchmaking to take opportunities of digital future.
Mentioning social media as part of life, Palak said the ventures (social media) are dominated by western companies which have little knowledge of culture and social values in South Asian countries.
"I propose we should have a common framework including law and rules like GDPR of European Union for social media activities in Bimstec countries and sub-regional group including Bangladesh, India, Bhutan and Nepal.  The regional approach will help to move for data privacy on multinational internet companies like Facebook, Youtube and Twitter," he said.
GDPR is a regulation that requires businesses to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens for transactions that occur within EU member states.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami mentioned the proposal of Bangladesh ICT Minister as 'great idea' as the social media has changed landscape of life.
Bangladesh is implementing development of hi-tech parks in 12 districts using the line of credit from India worth of 192 million dollar, according to official data.
Besides, India will cooperate in developing professionals' skills to match make among industries and academia. The project will begin in January 2021 through piloting in six districts. India will donate Tk 250 million in the Tk 610 million projects.
"We will expand the training programme gradually across the country. Initially, a total of 50 thousand youths will be engaged in the cross-border training programme. We have proposed to sign an agreement during the upcoming virtual meeting of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi regarding this," State Minister Palak added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man set on fire by co-worker
China launches moon probe to retrieve lunar rocks
CPA takes up project to make navigation of ships safer
OIC to raise funds to support Rohingya case at ICJ
Gen Waqar made PSO at Armed Forces Division
Fire at Bihari Patti doused
BD-India to work together in data privacy framework
All above 14  to get smart NIDs


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft