Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:13 AM
Business

Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Nov 24: Technology to authenticate crew members and allow them to complete check-in procedures, pre-flight safety security queries digitally.
Etihad Airways has tied up with information technology company Sita to trial the use of facial biometrics in order to check in cabin crew at the airlines Crew Briefing Centre at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
The trial will use facial recognition technology to identify and authenticate crew members, allowing them to complete check-in procedures and mandatory pre-flight safety and security questions digitally via their own mobile devices.
The new initiative will replace the current kiosk-based check-in process which requires crew to use their staff identity cards as a form of authentication.
"Etihad is constantly on the lookout for innovative solutions and new technologies that will drive improvements in the airline's operations and enhance the experience for guests and employees. Etihad is excited to partner with Sita to explore the potential that facial biometric services has for the aviation industry. By integrating contactless technology, biometric services will increase efficiency while simultaneously cementing our commitment to reducing the spread of Covid-19 by limiting physical touch points and maximising social distancing measures," said Captain Sulaiman Yaqoobi, Vice-President Flight Operations, Etihad Aviation Group.
Facial biometric technology is expected to improve operational efficiency by speeding up the existing check-in process and automating crew time and attendance management and access controls. Cabin crew will also experience a seamless and contactless check-in experience.
The trial will continue until February 2021 and will provide the airline with invaluable data to explore future exploration of biometric technology for use in guest operations, such as check-in and boarding.    -Khaleej Times


